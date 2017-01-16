SKF invests further SEK 145 million in Schweinfurt production channels

SKF is investing a further SEK 145 million in improving the competitiveness of its large-size bearing production in Schweinfurt, Germany.

As part of the investment, a new, automatized hard machining channel will be installed. Combining this with the latest in connectivity solutions will allow for shorter resetting times and greater flexibility in production batch sizes.

A new heat treatment process will also be implemented, making the process more efficient and improving bearing performance.

Luc Graux, President, Bearing Operations, says: “This investment is in-line with our strategy of developing world-class manufacturing channels across our main product lines that replace older, less competitive technologies. It also reaffirms our commitment to developing our manufacturing base in Europe and, in particular, Germany.”

The investment announced today is expected to be completed during 2018.

In total, during the last three months, SKF has announced investments totalling SEK 295 million in upgrading production channels in Schweinfurt.

