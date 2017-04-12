Rolls-Royce Motor Cars partners with local Polytechnic to create unique VR experience

For the first time, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars customers will be able to immerse themselves in a Virtual Reality (VR) experience for their Bespoke programme – thanks to impressive work by Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) students. The super-luxury brand chose to partner with NYP in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with an Institute of Higher Learning in Singapore.

Nine groups of students from NYP’s School of Interactive & Digital Media (SIDM) were invited to create a simulated world that offers potential customers a glimpse of Rolls-Royce’s signature Bespoke service through immersive 360-degree motion graphics videos.

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ commitment to this project is another example of how the company deeply values the nurturing of young talent, in parallel with The House of Rolls-Royce in the UK, where our apprenticeship programme is now larger than ever, ensuring that our dedication to handmade quality and craftsmanship continues beyond the current generation,” adds Mr. Paul Harris, Asia Pacific Regional Director for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, on the collaboration.

“We are also staying ahead of the curve in the super-luxury industry by partnering with some of the brightest young minds in this country to present our Bespoke capabilities in a new, unique way, as well as supporting innovative, emerging talent in VR,” Mr. Harris adds.

While all nine teams from SIDM’s Diploma in Motion Graphics & Broadcast Design and Diploma in Visual Effects created strong concepts, an independent judging committee comprising Rolls-Royce and VR industry executives finally selected two of the most outstanding VR experiences to showcase to the super-luxury brand’s customers in Singapore.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars supported the project by offsetting software and licensing costs. Winning team members also received an Apple iPad each.

Creative Harmony

The winning VR videos introduce the endless possibilities for Rolls-Royce customers to create personal touches on their cars. Student Izz Irfan Sahlan, who worked on one of the selected VR videos, says, “Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is renowned for Bespoke Luxury design and craftsmanship, and it is a privilege to have this pinnacle company implementing our output.”

“But besides the accomplishment, this project clearly demonstrated processes, pressures and commercial realities that await us in our post-academic life. Thanks to NYP’s collaboration with a real-life global luxury brand, I feel more prepared to enter our workforce in the future.”

Mr. Daniel Tan, Director of SIDM, says, “We are pleased that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chose to work with Nanyang Polytechnic. This has been a symbiotic project. The team from Rolls-Royce worked closely with our staff to mentor and guide the students towards the exceptional work produced.”

“Our students had a chance to spend time with the cars and were impressed by the company’s dedication to detail and design. The professionalism and commitment from all parties in this collaboration is commendable,” adds Mr. Tan.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars plans to start piloting the VR experience to customers in Singapore from April 2017.

