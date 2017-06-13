Magna lights the way with industry-first D-Optic LED headlamps

To improve forward visibility for drivers and provide customized styling options for automakers, Magna introduces D-Optic™ LED headlamps. D-Optic lighting represents the next generation of LED headlamps and an auto-industry first by combining multiple high-power LEDs with precise, injection-molded lenses to achieve high performance with efficient energy use.

D-Optic lighting is unique for automotive applications because it is scalable and is custom-developed for a vehicle’s specific shape and styling. LEDs and lenses can be added or subtracted to suit each unique design. The innovative headlamps make their market debut on the 2018 Chevrolet Traverse.

“Automakers are looking for ways to differentiate vehicle styling and also incorporate the latest in performance and efficiency,” said John O’Hara, President of Magna Closures and Mirrors. “Our lighting group is excited to launch D-Optic on the all-new Traverse after working closely with the vehicle team at Chevrolet to create a custom solution.”

D-Optic lenses come in four unique prescriptions, each one dedicated to specific performance characteristics. This allows automakers to tailor overall lamp performance to their own preference, whether it is near-field spread or ‘comfort light’ or maximum range. Magna is able to combine D-Optics to achieve all performance goals.

A conventional headlamp optical system is a collection of multiple parts which require precision geometry and location, while the D-Optic lens consists of a single component. The high-temperature acrylic used in the D-Optic lens allows Magna to mold with the clarity required for a high-efficiency optical headlamp.

This precision lens is then closely coupled with a 1×1 LED at a distance of only 300 microns, about the size of the eye of a needle. This close pairing of lens with light source, combined with multiple LEDs formed into a specific light pattern, results in the optimal balance of performance with efficiency. Additionally, the 1×1 LEDs offer an advantage over other lamps in the market as they do not require active cooling.

D-Optic lighting provides energy efficiency benefits as well. LEDs are more efficient than other light sources, and they last longer. In general, the LED lights in D-Optic provide approximately 60 percent energy-consumption improvement compared to halogen and a 40 percent improvement compared to high-intensity discharge lights.

D-Optic was developed and is manufactured by Magna at its new automotive lighting facility in Plymouth, Mich. Approximately 300 employees work at the 140,000 square foot product development and manufacturing plant, which makes headlamps, tail lamps and other lighting products.

