Integrated MOSFET voltage regulator for high-density applications reduces component count

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) introduces the IR3883, an easy-to-use, fully integrated and highly efficient DC-DC regulator. It aims at high density Point of Load applications where high efficiency, high reliability and good thermal behavior are required. The device is perfectly suitable for NetCom, Telecom, Servers and Storage solutions.The voltage regulator employs an enhanced stability engine that makes it stable with ceramic capacitors without compensation for an easy design. Other solutions require extra components for stability and for ripple injection. Thus, the IR3883 can save up to five components and facilitates the layout for very small PCB size of less than 100 mm².

The IR3883 provides up to 3 A continuous current from 4.5 V to 14 V in a small 3 mm x 3 mm PQFN package. It can enter diode emulation mode during light-loads to save power. Moreover, it can enter a low quiescent current mode making it ideal for standby power supplies to fulfill energy savings regulations. DCM can be disabled for applications requiring very low ripple or to avoid interference/beat frequency. The precise output voltage allows accurate output voltage from 0.5 V to 5 V. A thermally compensated internal current limit with three selectable levels overcomes the need to oversize the inductor and saves a resistor.

This gives a more overall robustness because digital OCSET eliminates false trips from external noise and simplifies layout. The footprint is optimized for easy layout as well. For example, PVIN/PGND and SW/BOOT are adjacent for perfect bypass capacitors placement and less noise and easier design. The IR3883 also features all protection functions required for enterprise: pre-bias startup, thermal shutdown, over current protection, internal soft-start, enable pin and power GOOD output.

Availability

The DC-DC regulator IR3883 is available in high quantities, samples can be ordered. An online design tool (Power Desk) and a reference design IRDC3883 are available. More information is available at www. infineon.com/analog-ipol.

