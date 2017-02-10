Elliot Katz, Global Co-Chair of Connected and Self-Driving Car Practice, DLA Piper confirmed for Connected Car California

Elliot Katz, Global Co-Chair of Connected and Self-Driving Car Practice, DLA Piper has been confirmed as a moderator at Connected Car California.

In his role as Global Co-Chair of DLA Piper’s Connected and Self-Driving Car Practice, Elliot advises vehicle manufacturers, tech companies and municipalities on regulatory, policy, and privacy issues pertaining to these types of vehicles.

Elliot regularly speaks and writes on self-driving car issues and has recently been quoted in articles on this topic in The Chicago Tribune, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Miami Herald, Forbes, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, TU Automotive, Law360, and eSecurity Planet.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the automotive industry of tomorrow.

Connected Car California will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

