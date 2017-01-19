Dan Cauchy, General Manager Automotive, Linux Foundation confirmed for Connected Car California

Dan Cauchy, General Manager Automotive, Linux Foundation has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car California.

Dan is responsible for the overall management and execution of the Automotive Grade Linux collaborative project, an industry effort to build an open source automotive reference platform backed by leading car manufacturers around the world.

Prior to his current position, Dan was Vice President and General Manager of MontaVista’s Automotive Business Unit (acquired by Mentor). Dan has also served on the Board of Directors of the GENIVI Alliance.

Dan has extensive startup experience. He was the Director of Product Management at Atrica. Prior to Atrica, Dan was the Director of Architecture and Strategy at BlueLeaf Networks (now Picarro). He also previously held senior management positions and engineering leadership positions at Cisco Systems, Newbridge Networks (acquired by Alcatel), and Nortel.

AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS conferences are designed to connect and inform the stakeholders who are shaping the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car California will bring together key stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends that are making the self-driving car a reality

