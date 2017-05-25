Volvo’s UD on trucks the world needs today (and Japan needs tomorrow)

Volvo’s UD Trucks has notable presence in Japan and beyond. As the 2020 milestone approaches, UD is exploring strategies to prepare itself for the truck sector of the future. By Xavier Boucherat

Established in 1935, UD Trucks is one of the four domestic manufacturers which dominate the heavy-duty trucks market in Japan, the others being Hino, Isuzu and Mitsubishi Fuso. Of the four, UD is the smallest – in 2016, the company sold 20,738 trucks and buses. This falls short against the medium and heavy duty market leader Hino’s FY2017 sales of 167,651 units, but UD enjoys the considerable advantage of Volvo Trucks’ backing. The world’s…