LED driver innovation essential for auto lighting performance

More LED lighting is expected on an increasing numbers of models, but in order to keep it all working, OEMs will need to work closely with LED driver manufacturers. By Xavier Boucherat

With LED penetration rising in the European and North American vehicle parcs, the role for semiconductor developers such as NXP has never been more pertinent. The company’s expertise helps develop and build LED drivers, a base technology for LED systems.

To understand drivers, says Jatin Thaker, it is necessary to consider how vehicle lighting technology has developed. Thaker is Segment Director for Automotive LED Drivers at NXP….