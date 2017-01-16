EPA sticks to its guns on GHG standards

OEMs had been hoping for more time and greater flexibility in light of waning interest in alternative fuel vehicles, writes Megan Lampinen

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sticking with original plans for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards. Announcing the conclusion of its mid-term review, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy confirmed that the current standards for model years 2022-2025 cars and light trucks are feasible through the use of a wide range of technologies and OEMs are ‘well positioned’ to meet them….