EPA sticks to its guns on GHG standards

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is sticking with original plans for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards. Announcing the conclusion of its mid-term review, EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy confirmed that the current standards for model years 2022-2025 cars and light trucks are feasible through the use of a wide range of technologies and OEMs are ‘well positioned’ to meet them….
