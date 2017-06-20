Controlling connected car data is central to monetisation

Software management tools can allow OEMs to control and monetise data safely and efficiently. By Michael Nash

Connectivity has been a buzz word in the automotive industry for several years, and OEMs are now getting to grips with the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the connected car. In the latest issue of Automotive Megatrends Magazine, Kal Mos, Vice President for Connected Car, User Interaction & Telematics at Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, describes the significance of connected car technology in today’s society….