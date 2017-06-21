Collaborative efforts continue on fuel cell vehicle cost reduction

The cost of fuel cell stacks remains prohibitive for many, but component suppliers are working in tandem to produce affordable, next-generation stacks. Xavier Boucherat talks to Dana about parts supply to fuel cell vehicles

Launched in 2016 with the support of the European Commission, the Integration of Novel Stack Components for Performance, Improved Durability and Lower Cost (INSPIRE) programme is a three-year research and development project, set up to develop and test new fuel cell stack technology.

INSPIRE is one of 203 projects backed by the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking, a European public private partnership which predicts greatly …