Autonomous truck platoons to soothe Singapore’s transport challenges

Michael Nash takes a look at Scania’s plans to test autonomous truck platooning in Singapore, and the city’s various mobility challenges

Scania recently announced that it would soon start the world’s first full-scale trials of autonomous truck platooning technology in Singapore. Trials will take place in two phases: the first will see the design, test and refinement of truck platooning tech, as the OEM hopes to adapt it to fit local driving conditions. Following this, a convoy of four trucks will start to operate on public roads between port terminals in the city….