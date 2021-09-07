The modern truck fleet could unlock huge efficiency gains by adopting connected vehicles and procedures. Once a fleet might only have monitored immediate data points such as vehicle GPS data, for instance, but an increase in sensor technology and cellular bandwidth is opening the door for more granular data management centred on maximising vehicle uptime.

It is critical that fleets begin digitising their operations today. The e-commerce boom accelerated by COVID-19 shows little signs of slowing and, as customer expectations on delivery times ramp up, intelligent data management will be vital in helping fleets meet ongoing demand.

In this report:

'Special report: The connected truck’ presents insight from: