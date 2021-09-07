The modern truck fleet could unlock huge efficiency gains by adopting connected vehicles and procedures. Once a fleet might only have monitored immediate data points such as vehicle GPS data, for instance, but an increase in sensor technology and cellular bandwidth is opening the door for more granular data management centred on maximising vehicle uptime.
It is critical that fleets begin digitising their operations today. The e-commerce boom accelerated by COVID-19 shows little signs of slowing and, as customer expectations on delivery times ramp up, intelligent data management will be vital in helping fleets meet ongoing demand.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- The connected truck puts the driver at its centre
- Truck fleets must track and leverage safety and efficiency related data
- Connectivity is moving the truck sector out of its comfort zone
- Truckmakers are collaborating on connected ecosystems
- Truck connectivity can help fleets think beyond single vehicles
- Truckmakers are looking beyond the vehicle for new revenue
- Third parties and acquisitions will bring the connected truck to life
'Special report: The connected truck’ presents insight from:
- Capgemini
- Continental
- Daimler Trucks
- Geotab
- Mix Telematics
- Roland Berger
- Scania
- Volvo Trucks
- Zonar
