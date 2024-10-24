Lotus: Your next Uber could be one of the world’s most luxurious electric cars

A fleet of ultra-luxurious Lotus Eletre, the company’s all-electric Hyper-SUV, will join Uber for a limited time in London – available to passengers who select Uber Green

From October until the end of November, Uber riders in London will have the chance to experience high-end luxury and sustainability in one ride, as a fleet of ultra-luxurious Lotus Eletre Hyper-SUVs joins the Uber Green fleet for a limited time. Riders can book these cutting-edge electric vehicles via the Uber app’s Uber Green option and experience the future of zero-emission transport.

With nearly 30% of Uber’s miles in London now fully electric, the initiative supports the city’s journey toward a cleaner, greener future. To encourage more riders to go electric, Uber has launched a special competition: the rider who saves the most emissions by the end of November by taking Uber Green trips will win free Uber Green rides for a decade.

Riders will have until 30 November to rack up their electric miles. All Uber riders can track the emissions they’ve saved by taking Uber Green using the in-app Emissions Savings tool, which launched earlier this year.

Andrew Brem, General Manager for Uber UK, said: “We’re thrilled to team up with Lotus to combine cutting-edge luxury with sustainable travel. Uber drivers are already leading the way, going electric far quicker than regular motorists – making London Uber’s global capital for electrification. Now we’re excited to allow our riders to experience one of the world’s most exciting electric cars.”

Conor Horne, Commercial Director of UK and Ireland at Lotus said: ”We are incredibly excited to partner with Uber to have a fleet of our all-electric Lotus Eletre available in London via the app for passengers to experience and enjoy. We hope this initiative will not only enhance the riding experience for Uber customers but also contribute to a greener city, something we at Lotus are very passionate about.”

Uber Green, which first launched in central London in 2021, allows riders to book a zero-emissions ride for the same price as an UberX, since its launch Uber has saved 55,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in London. Drivers taking Uber Green trips also earn 10% more on those trips compared to an UberX. Uber drivers are making the switch five times quicker than regular motorists.

The Eletre, Lotus’ first all-electric Hyper-SUV, redefines the passenger experience by combining luxurious comfort with cutting-edge technology. Passengers can enjoy a spacious interior designed for relaxation, featuring premium materials and a world-class infotainment system.

Through the combination of exceptional aerodynamics, outstanding comfort, and true Lotus performance, the Eletre is the perfect option for those seeking an exceptional drive with a new luxury experience.

The cars will be licensed and managed via Otto Cars, London’s largest private hire provider. Gurinder Dhillon, Otto Cars CEO, said: “We are delighted to power-up this concept for Uber and Lotus. Let’s prove that a sustainable ride can be a thrilling experience, without the smoke.”

SOURCE: Lotus