Mathias Miedreich will join the ZF Board of Management

At its most recent scheduled meeting, the Supervisory Board of ZF Friedrichshafen AG appointed Mathias Miedreich, 49, to the Board of Management of the technology group effective January 1, 2025. Miedreich will be responsible for the Electrified Powertrain Technology division.

Mathias Miedreich has many years of experience in the automotive industry. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration from the Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, Miedreich spent several years in various management roles for Siemens, Continental and Faurecia in Germany and abroad. In 2021 he was appointed CEO of Umicore, a global materials technology and circular economy specialist based in Brussels, Belgium. He held this position until May 2024.

Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented on the appointment: “With Mathias Miedreich, we are specifically strengthening our Board of Management team, which is doing an outstanding job in these times to realign ZF and make it more competitive. As the future head of the Electrified Powertrain Technology Division, he has a special responsibility in view of the challenges that ZF is currently facing in the transition to electric mobility. Mathias Miedreich is familiar with our customers, global value chains and expectations regarding sustainable mobility. We wish him every success in this role.”

As representative of the Zeppelin Foundation, which holds 93.8 percent of ZF shares, its chairman Andreas Brand said: “With Mathias Miedreich as the new board member, we’re relying on his expertise in the automotive industry and in the field of electric mobility. We’re convinced that he will make a valuable contribution to ZF. With his appointment, we’re supporting the strategic goals of adapting this division to market requirements and technological developments.”

SOURCE: ZF