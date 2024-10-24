Corolla passes milestone as Toyota’s five millionth car built in the UK

Toyota Motor Europe celebrates the production of its five millionth car at the Burnaston plant, a Corolla GR Sport Hatch

Toyota Motor Europe is celebrating the production of its five millionth car at the Burnaston plant in Derbyshire. The milestone model is a Corolla GR Sport Hatchback hybrid, which rolled off the assembly line earlier this month. This achievement underscores Burnaston’s role as a key player in Toyota’s European manufacturing network and the UK automotive sector. Since its founding in 1989, the plant has received over €3.25 billion in investment, ensuring it remains at the forefront of new technologies and production methods.

Burnaston was the first Toyota facility outside Japan to produce hybrid vehicles and continues to be a center of excellence for this technology. Today, 100% of its production is hybrid.

This milestone represents more than just a numerical achievement. It reflects our contribution to the economy and our commitment to making ever-better cars, embracing new technologies, and building strong relationships with our suppliers, partners, and local communities. This success is a testament to the dedication of all our members, past and present. Darius Mikolajczak, Managing Director at Burnaston

Corolla: The World’s Best-Seller

The Corolla nameplate has appeared on more vehicles worldwide than any other, with over 50 million sold to date. Now in its 12th generation, the current Corolla continues to uphold the quality, durability, and reliability that have contributed to its success. Today’s Corolla offers peace of mind to customers, ensuring their car remains dependable. It combines key aspects such as safety, on-board connectivity, efficient performance, and a rewarding driving experience, all within a stylish and practical package.

Toyota Manufacturing in the UK

The UK plays a significant role in Toyota’s European operations. It is here that Toyota built its first European production facilities – establishing Toyota Manufacturing UK (TMUK) with an engine plant in Deeside, North Wales, and a car factory at Burnaston, near Derby. These plants came on stream in 1992, since when Toyota has invested €3.25 billion in its operations. Today TMUK directly employs around 3,000 people and many thousands more indirectly in an extensive supply chain. The majority of TMUK’s vehicle production (around 85%) is exported, mostly to the European Union and other European markets.

SOURCE: Toyota