Third parties and acquisitions will bring the connected truck to life

The rise of connected services in the passenger car segment is accelerating, and third-party suppliers are becoming an ever-more notable presence within the vehicle. This includes big tech companies such as Google and Microsoft, both of which have signed agreements with major automakers: a six-year deal with Ford has put Google at the wheel for developing the automaker’s in-vehicle connectivity, whilst Microsoft has signed deals with VW and the Renault-Nissan alliance to provide cloud-based services, including updates and in-vehicle media. In turn, these platforms will likely bring a host of other familiar names into the car, from Netflix, to Spotify to Deliveroo. The question is, will a similar transformation take place in the trucking segment?