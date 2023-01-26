Vehicle registration and production data blast – Q1 2023 edition

Automotive World's quarterly data blast is an essential guide to sales volumes in the top 50 light vehicle markets. It also provides unique insight into the sales and production performance of the world's major light vehicle manufacturers.
Included in this data blast (XL format)
Sales and registration data:
- Light vehicle sales in the World's top 50 markets, Jan-Dec 2022 versus Jan-Dec 2021
- Global new passenger car registrations by group and brand, 2022(e) versus 2021
- New passenger car registrations by region, country, group and brand, 2022(e) versus 2021
Production data:
- Global light vehicle production by region, country, group, brand and model, 2022(e) versus 2021
