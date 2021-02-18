Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance: Strategy and performance update – 2021 edition

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (RNMA).

The study contains an overview of the alliance, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, product development and brand strategies.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of RNMA’s light vehicle future model plans.

Table of contents

Executive summary Chapter 1: Alliance, company overviews & strategic plans Chapter 2: Sales, brand strategy & product development Chapter 3: Production developments & outlook Appendices (excel) Model plans Production by brand and model (2016-2020) Production forecasts by brand and model (2021-2025)



…