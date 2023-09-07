Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance model plans and production forecast to 2027

The latest vehicle manufacturer strategy report by Automotive World examines the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s future model plans and forecasts the its production output for the period to 2027

£225.00 – Add to Cart Checkout Added to basket

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The study contains an overview of the alliance, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s future model plans.

Table of contents