This data-rich report contains comprehensive and consistent information on the financial and operating performance of the world’s top light vehicle automaker groups, in addition to expert analysis and commentary.
‘The world’s car manufacturers – 2020 edition’ is presented in two volumes:
VOLUME 1: GLOBAL REVIEW + COMPANY PROFILES
This section begins with a review of the car industry in the world’s major producing regions. For each of the key passenger car manufacturing groups covered, the report provides a comprehensive profile, analysing the major operational issues:
- Performance – reviews the most recent annual results and the latest interim figures, charting revenue and profit trends since 1983
- Business structure – evaluates the business strategy and group structure
- Markets – provides details of unit sales within each company’s major markets over the past five years, expansion plans; reviews the impact of the most significant models / platforms and reviews new model plans
- Production Strategy – details the latest production developments
- Notes on the Accounts – identifies the pitfalls to be avoided when interpreting the financial data for each company
VOLUME 2: FINANCIAL STATISTICS AND PRODUCTION DATABASE
The backbone of the report is the supporting database of financial statistics and performance ratios covering all the world’s major car manufacturers and their key subsidiaries from 1983 onwards. This comprehensive database provides an unrivalled source of information on current performance in the global automotive industry. For ease of comparison and understanding, the financial statistics for each manufacturer are provided both in a common currency (euros) and the reporting currency, per year since 1983.
Table of contents:
- Chapter 1: Global demand & industry indicators
- Chapter 2: BMW Group
- Chapter 2: Daimler
- Chapter 4: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Chapter 5: Ford
- Chapter 6: General Motors
- Chapter 7: Honda
- Chapter 8: Hyundai Motor
- Chapter 9: Mazda
- Chapter 10: Mitsubishi Motors
- Chapter 11: Nissan
- Chapter 12: Porsche
- Chapter 13: Proton
- Chapter 14: PSA Group
- Chapter 15: Renault Automobile
- Chapter 16: Subaru
- Chapter 17: Suzuki
- Chapter 18: Tesla
- Chapter 19: Toyota
- Chapter 20: VW Group
- Appendices
-
- Appendix 1: Methodology & exchange rates
- Appendix 2: Production by group, region, country, brand & model (Excel)
- Appendix 3: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (euro) (Excel)
- Appendix 4: Financial statistics and performance ratios by manufacturer (native currency) (Excel)
- Appendix 5: Exchange rates (Excel)
-
…
