Will Stellantis and Leapmotor choose Spain for next factory?

A European production location for Leapmotor’s B10, a US$15,000 electric SUV crossover, might almost be decided. A 21 March 2025 report by Reuters claimed the Chinese automaker, which is partnered with Stellantis, may ultimately settle on Spain.

Leapmotor made its debut in Europe in September 2024, with manufacturing for its T03 city car taking place at a Stellantis plant in Tychy, Poland, to avoid the EU’s import tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). However, the ongoing trade debate between the bloc and China may have reshaped many aspects of its production strategy on the continent.