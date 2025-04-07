Volvo launches PU500 energy store with built-in fast charger

In response to the growing demand for off-grid storage solutions, Swedish truckmaker Volvo has launched the new PU500 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a mobile power unit designed to deliver flexible and dependable energy solutions. The system boasts a capacity of 450–540 KW/h and is distinguished by the presence of a built-in 240 KW DC fast charger, allowing it to quickly recharge electric vehicles in a variety of applications.
