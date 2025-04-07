Volvo launches PU500 energy store with built-in fast charger

The PU500 is capable of fully charging three heavy trucks from its onboard capacity, or 20 regular passenger EVs. By Stewart Burnett

In response to the growing demand for off-grid storage solutions, Swedish truckmaker Volvo has launched the new PU500 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), a mobile power unit designed to deliver flexible and dependable energy solutions. The system boasts a capacity of 450–540 KW/h and is distinguished by the presence of a built-in 240 KW DC fast charger, allowing it to quickly recharge electric vehicles in a variety of applications.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/volvo-launches-pu500-energy-store-with-built-in-fast-charger/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here