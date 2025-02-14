Trump threatens tariffs against trading partners using VAT

In a 13 February 2025 post on Truth Social, President Trump vowed to impose “reciprocal tariffs” on countries that use the VAT system. The development could sow further discord among the US and its European trading partners, many of which export substantial volumes of cars across the Atlantic every year.
