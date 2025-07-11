Nikkei: Panasonic scraps some US battery production timelines

Panasonic Holdings has postponed its target for reaching full production capacity at its Kansas electric vehicle (EV) battery plant, pushing back the original March 2027 deadline indefinitely according to Nikkei. The delay is attributed to weakened demand from Tesla—Panasonic's primary customer—and broader uncertainty in the US EV market under the Trump administration.
