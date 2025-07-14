Volkswagen closes China plant as EV competition intensifies

While the Nanjing plant is shutting down, Volkswagen plans to convert multiple existing Chinese plants for EV production. By Stewart Burnett

Volkswagen has announced it will shut down its Nanjing manufacturing plant, operated as a joint venture with state automaker SAIC, in the back half of 2025. The development sees the end of 17 years of operations at a facility capable of producing 360,000 vehicles annually, as Western automakers reckon with steep competition from wholly-local competitors leaning into electric vehicles (EVs).  

