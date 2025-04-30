Toyota and Waymo explore collaboration on AV tech

Toyota and Waymo have signed a preliminary agreement to explore collaboration on autonomous driving technology. The tentative partnership aims to combine Toyota’s vehicle development expertise with Waymo’s autonomous driving technology to create a new platform for self-driving cars and trucks, as well as to explore integrating Waymo’s technology into Toyota’s next-generation passenger cars.
