Tier IV completes robotruck testing for Japanese government

Tier IV received US$4.5 for its participation in the testing initiative. By Stewart Burnett

Self-driving technology firm Tier IV has announced the successful conclusion of its autonomous truck testing initiative, overseen by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The project, part of a broader effort to address worsening driver shortages in the country’s logistics sector, involved the development and testing of autonomous driving systems for highway logistics.

