Tier IV completes robotruck testing for Japanese government

Self-driving technology firm Tier IV has announced the successful conclusion of its autonomous truck testing initiative, overseen by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI). The project, part of a broader effort to address worsening driver shortages in the country’s logistics sector, involved the development and testing of autonomous driving systems for highway logistics.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?