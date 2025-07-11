California regulators: Tesla yet to apply for robotaxi permit

The development comes less than a day after Musk said a Californian robotaxi deployment would happen in a matter of weeks. By Stewart Burnett

Tesla has not applied for the regulatory permits required to operate driverless taxis in California, state officials confirmed on 10 July, contradicting Chief Executive Elon Musk's claim that robotaxis would expand to the San Francisco Bay Area within two months. The California DMV and Public Utilities Commission both confirmed Tesla lacks driverless testing and deployment permits.

