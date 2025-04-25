South Korea begins negotiations on trade with US

South Korea and the US have begun negotiations to craft a trade package by 8 July with the goal of addressing the latter’s 25% reciprocal tariffs on South Korean auto exports. South Korea has requested tariff exemptions and offered cooperation in areas including shipbuilding and energy to balance trade and mitigate the negative impact to its automotive sector, which accounts for over 10% of the country’s exports.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?