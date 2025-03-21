Reuters: GM and Hyundai discuss sharing pick-ups and e-vans

General Motors and Hyundai may be about to finalise a deal to share and rebadge each other’s vehicles, according to a 20 March 2025 report by Reuters. Hyundai would supply GM with electric vans, while GM provides its best-selling pick-ups for the Korean automaker to sell in North America.

This was anticipated by a September 2024 memorandum of understanding and comments made by Hyundai Chief Financial Officer Lee Seung Jo during the company’s Q4 2024 report. At that time, he stated that a potential supply agreement for rebadged vehicles would “pave the way for our entry into the North American commercial vehicle market.”