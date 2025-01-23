Hyundai considers commercial vehicle rebadge deal with GM

Hyundai’s full-year results for 2024, released on 23 January 2025, confirmed an overall decline in global sales. The company sold around 4.14 million units, down 1.8% year-on-year. Going into 2025, it will target a marginal increase to 4.17 million units. However, with demand decreasing in practically every market, including Korea, North America remains its best hope.
