Nissan concludes eight-year AD testing on UK roads

Nissan has completed the last of three UK autonomous driving projects, spanning 16,000 miles with zero accidents. By Stewart Burnett

A Nissan-backed, UK government-funded consortium has successfully completed a lengthy test of autonomous driving technology on British roads. The project, EvolvAD, concluded an eight-year succession of Nissan self-driving projects in the UK, with more than 16,000 autonomously driven miles racked up across motorways, urban streets and residential areas—and zero crashes.  

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/nissan-concludes-eight-year-ad-testing-on-uk-roads/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here