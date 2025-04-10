Mitsubishi, Asahi scale back battery materials plans

Standfirst: Weaker-than-expected EV sales was cited as the reason for changing plans by both companies. By Stewart Burnett Body: Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Asahi Kasei are scaling back plans to expand electric vehicle (EV) battery material production, citing a slowdown in consumer demand for electric vehicles as the reason. Specifically, … Continued

Standfirst:

Weaker-than-expected EV sales was cited as the reason for changing plans by both companies. By Stewart Burnett

Body:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group and Asahi Kasei are scaling back plans to expand electric vehicle (EV) battery material production, citing a slowdown in consumer demand for electric vehicles as the reason. Specifically, Mitsubishi has postponed projects to expand battery electrolyte factories in the US and the UK, originally intended to double capacity at both locations.

The U. plant expansion, announced in 2022 with a targeted completion date of December 2023, has been delayed repeatedly. The new date for completion has been set for March 2026. Mitsubishi attributes the decision to oversupply of electrolyte materials in the US market and existing competition from South Korean manufacturers.

Concurrently, Asahi Kasei has cancelled plans to expand its battery separator coating operation in South Korea. The company first announced the JP¥40bn (US$272m) investment across Japan, the U.S., and South Korea back in 2023, with the stated goal of doubling capacity. As with Mitsubishi, weaker-than-expected EV growth in North American market has been cited as the reason for cancellation. Asahi Kasei will instead open a new plant in Canada sometime in 2027.

European EV sales dropped 6% in 2024, with investments in EV components falling 60% to €5.6bn billion (US$6bn —also volumes appear to have since recovered in 2025. In the US, EV sales growth remained positive overall, albeit that growth was slower than expected. President Trump’s ongoing trade war is expected to disproportionately affect EV sales, as could his threats to overturn President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.