Lawrence Stroll announces latest Aston Martin investment

Struggling British premium brand Aston Martin has announced it will raise over £125m (US$161m) through funding from Chairman Lawrence Stroll, as well as by selling its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One team. The development follows the automaker’s 2024 results wherein it reported net losses of a net loss of £323.5m—a 42% increase on the previous year.
