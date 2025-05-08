Hyundai attempts China comeback with debut of Elexio e-SUV

Beijing Hyundai touted the multiple software functionalities of the new Elexio, which it believes are competitive with domestic automakers. By Stewart Burnett

 

 

Beijing Hyundai has unveiled the Elexio, a fully electric SUV (e-SUV) with a driving range of up to 435 miles and advanced software-defined vehicle capabilities. The Elexio marks the automaker’s attempt to regain ground in the ultra-competitive Chinese car market, where it has seen sales collapse from 1.8 million at its peak in 2016 to just 128,400 in 2024.

