AV firm Wayve shares findings from generalised AI US testing

On 10 March 2025, autonomous driving technology firm Wayve revealed its latest set of data that it claims to be a “milestone” in its mission to deploy safe and scalable end-to-end AI driving technology. The latest results show the British company’s generalised AI model rapidly adapting to US roads and new vehicles with “minimal additional data” required.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?