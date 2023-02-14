Yanfeng recognized for global environmental leadership from CDP

CDP confirms Yanfeng’s performance for second consecutive year with A- rating

Leading global automotive supplier, Yanfeng achieved an A- listing from Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) recently. The company has been awarded a second consecutive A- rating by CDP for the group’s global leadership in transparency and action on climate change in 2022. In total, nearly 15,000 companies were rated based on data which they submitted to the organization. Yanfeng also received an Environmental Leadership Award by CDP China.

CDP is a non-profit organization which operates a global disclosure system to enable investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. Every year, several thousand companies worldwide are analyzed about their strategic approach to the challenges of climate change and their climate management activities are rated on the basis of a comprehensive list of criteria. CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and rating process is widely recognized as the gold standard for corporate environmental transparency.

“At Yanfeng, we strive to be proactive in our approach to mitigating climate risk. This rating confirms that we are on the right track,” said Gunnar Büchter, Vice President of Global Sustainability at Yanfeng. “We place great emphasis on pursuing multiple ways to reduce our CO2 footprint and increasing our sustainability. Our employees and business partners are highly motivated by environmental actions. I’m proud of what the team has accomplished and that we continue to show progress year after year.”

Yanfeng improved its scores in value chain engagement and climate-related requirements for suppliers, as well as targets for increasing low-carbon energy consumption or production.

Yanfeng – a leader in its peer group

Yanfeng began reporting five years ago and has significantly improved its rating since then. The company operates in the plastic product manufacturing sector and is a leader among its peers in this industry. Yanfeng received an A- rating, which is in the Leadership band. This is considerably higher than the Asian regional average of C, and the plastic product manufacturing sector average of C.

“As our company-wide target for carbon neutrality, we aim to achieve 100% of our total energy consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030,” said Büchter.

All European plants converted to renewable energy by the beginning of 2022, and other regions also increased their utilization of renewable energy sources. Significant progress has been made in China. By end of 2021 a total of 30% of energy came from renewable sources.

SOURCE: Yanfeng