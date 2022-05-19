Yanfeng and ARC Automotive form joint venture for inflator devices

Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and the American-based company ARC Automotive, a global manufacturer that offers a full program of inflation systems for vehicle airbags, announced the formation of a new joint venture for the production of airbag inflators for airbag applications today

Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, and the American-based company ARC Automotive, a global manufacturer that offers a full program of inflation systems for vehicle airbags, announced the formation of a new joint venture for the production of airbag inflators for airbag applications today.

The collaboration is comprised of hybrid airbag inflator technologies. It intends to develop, produce and commercialize automotive airbag applications and will primarily serve the European market, but expand quickly over time to become a global partnership.

The partnership includes plant and state-of-the-art equipment and production lines from ARC Automotive in Skopje, Macedonia.

“Inflator development and production are strategically important for Yanfeng, and with ARC we have a reliable partner that will allow us to grow together leveraging the obvious synergies from both companies. With this partnership we can provide a full complement of inflator products for all airbag applications including driver, passenger, side curtain, and knee airbags. By combining our expertise, we can accelerate development activities, providing advantages for our customers along the entire value chain, tailored to their needs,” said Mike Hague, Vice President and General Manager of Yanfeng Safety Systems in Europe and North America.

“With Yanfeng as a strong partner we can expand our activities in the automotive industry and focus on bringing our airbag inflators into vehicle segments for all customers and markets around the world,” said Alex Qin, CEO ARC Automotive Inc.

SOURCE: Yanfeng