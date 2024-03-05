XPO Logistics hits 10-year partnership milestone with Nissan Renault

XPO, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, is celebrating ten years of transport partnership with automotive giant Nissan Renault

The relationship began in 2014 when Nissan Renault ended a previous contract and sought a different partner. XPO Logistics was the obvious choice, given the company’s expertise in aftermarket car parts transport. Currently, XPO operates 65% of the UK’s aftermarket transport service for the automotive industry in the UK and Ireland.

XPO Logistics works with Nissan Renault to supply parts to 387 dealerships across the UK mainland and offshore dealers on a daily pre-6 am, 7 am, or 8 am service when customer vehicles are off the road. The fleet operates from the main Nissan Renault Parts Distribution Centre in Lutterworth in Leicestershire with trunking into eight XPO Network Hubs and direct deliveries from Lutterworth.

Dan Flanagan, Head of Operations, Nissan Motor Parts Centre, UK Nissan Renault, said: “XPO has proven itself time and again to be the right partner for Nissan Renault, which is why we have reached this 10-year milestone. Our company benefits from the cost and CO2e savings associated with a Shared User Network and access to its Night Network and Day Network services. So, we know the parts will be delivered to our dealers whenever they need them.”

Nissan Renault has one of the most significant volumes in the Shared User Network run by XPO Logistics. The full reverse logistics solution, including asset management, is used to its best effect to meet the exacting needs of Nissan Renault dealers across the UK and Ireland.

Being part of a Shared User Network means transport costs and CO2e are reduced, and Nissan Renault also has more visibility and real-time tracking of assets and deliveries.

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “We understand long-term partnerships don’t happen by chance. They take a great deal of effort to ensure they continue to create value for both partners. The deep understanding of Nissan Renault that our team has developed ensures we remain aligned, working together to support the client as they achieve their short and long-term aims. Together we have accomplished great things and I look forward to continuing to work together to achieve even more in this special partnership.”

XPO Logistics is a leading innovative supply chain company in Europe, offering end-to-end logistics solutions that combine full-truckload, less-than-truckload, pallet distribution, last-mile delivery, global freight forwarding, and warehousing services. The company tailors its dedicated solutions to the specific needs of its customers in a wide range of industrial and consumer sectors as well as world-class events.

SOURCE: XPO Logistics