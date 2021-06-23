Woven Alpha Automated Mapping Platform and Mitsubishi Fuso collaborate on latest HD mapping technology for advanced driver assistance systems functionality

Overview

The traditional solution for safety systems that use mapping technology has been to leverage navigation maps due to their relatively low cost. However, the lack of real-time updates means these maps are usually months out of date which can be dangerous for vehicles with higher levels of autonomy. In addition, their low accuracy in the order of meters makes it difficult to develop precise applications that operate safely at the lane level. Navigation maps also do not contain semantics, in other words, the relationship between road objects, such as between lanes on a road. Additionally, while it is relatively straightforward to deploy survey vehicles to generate the initial mapping data, the instruments are highly specialized and often expensive to operate. This leads to map maintenance being costly and time-consuming, further reducing the updates that can be deployed economically to end-users.

However, the real world does not stand still. Regular changes to road markings, road geometry, or structural changes resulting from construction need to be reflected quickly into the HD maps in order for ADAS and automated driving functions to operate safely. AMP has been developed to solve these issues by automating the fusion of near real-time data from vehicle fleets and wide area coverage satellite and aerial imagery and dramatically improving map update frequency, coverage, and cost.

Supporting MFTBC’s ECSW feature is a great example of AMP providing immediate benefit to driver and vehicle safety. As part of the first PoC, both companies will test this feature that predicts the safest speed and gives advanced warning on how to approach an upcoming sharp curve, based on the vehicle’s condition. The ability of the system to anticipate road and lane conditions ahead is particularly important for commercial vehicle drivers in order to avoid accidents. Through high-accuracy, low-cost, and up-to-date semantic HD maps, AMP aims to provide significantly improved driver awareness, system redundancy, and overall road safety.