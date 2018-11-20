World RX: Audi drivers to battle for runner-up finish

The two Audi drivers, Mattias Ekström and Andreas Bakkerud, are going to battle for a runner-up finish in rallycross at the season’s finale. At the foot of Table Mountain in Cape Town (South Africa), the 2018 season in the FIA World Rallycross Championship (World RX) will end this weekend (November 24/25). Ekström and Bakkerud intend to deliver a thrilling battle in the duel between them as team members.

The drivers’ title has been secured early by Volkswagen driver Johan Kristoffersson. The two drivers from EKS Audi Sport have the best chances of clinching the remaining podium places. Merely four points separate the teammates before the big showdown at Killarney International Raceway. Petter Solberg (Volkswagen) and Sébastien Loeb (Peugeot) in the fourth and fifth positions only have fighting chances.

“For EKS Audi Sport, after finishing runner-up in the teams’ classification, it would be great to also claim second and third in the drivers’ world championship,” says Mattias Ekström, who with a score of 228 points is currently in second place of the World RX. “The South African premiere last year was a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to the enthusiastic fans and the thrilling battle to finish the championship runner-up.”

“Mattias and I were close together in the standings the whole year,” says Andreas Bakkerud (224 points). “Mattias is the best Scandinavian driver of all time in my book. I’m very proud to be on his heels so closely up until the last race. Now I’m getting a fair chance to maybe even defeat my team boss. That says everything about the team spirit at EKS Audi Sport and Mattias. I’m sure he’ll enjoy our duel as much as I will and give his all to finish in front.”

Ekström was World RX Champion with the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro in 2016 and secured second place in the world championship last year in Cape Town. In Andreas Bakkerud’s career, a runner-up finish in the World RX would mark his greatest success to date. The Norwegian in third overall celebrated his best World RX season to date in 2016.

Even at this point, both Audi drivers are ranking among the most successful contenders of the World Rallycross Championship that has been held since 2014. Ekström’s track record reflects ten victories, 21 podium finishes and 38 final participations. Bakkerud has won six World RX rounds, clinched 24 podium finishes and participated in 41 finals. In the 2018 season, the two Audi drivers have claimed nine podiums to date for Audi.

