World Premiere: Vitesco Technologies reveals next generation electric axle drive

During the 13th Transmission Symposium China, starting today and hosted by the China Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), Vitesco Technology, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, exhibits its new generation of highly integrated electric axle drive for the first time.

The EMR4 (Electronics Motor Reducer) offers high power density, compact dimensions, and low weight. The comprehensive platform covers power requirements from 80 kW to 230 kW. Utilizing the development and industrialization expertise from the successful EMR3 and previous models, the new platform shows a high level of integration, modularization, scalability, and standardization. This allows vehicle manufacturers worldwide to offer different power levels of the drive in one model without having to touch interfaces or mounting points. Compared to the EMR3, which is used in multiple award-winning vehicles, the EMR4 is even more energy efficient. It weighs 25 percent less at the same power level and is further cost optimized.

“Electromobility is picking up speed. The key to supporting this megatrend lies in high efficiency and reliability as well as affordability for high-performing electric drive systems. We have anticipated this with the EMR4 design. This new axle drive platform offers a combination of benefits which will meet and exceed the requirements of vehicle manufacturers around the world.“ – Thomas Stierle, Executive Vice President Electrification Technology business unit, Vitesco Technologies.

A platform to support electrification success worldwide

Bringing electrification to many new vehicle brands, segments, and models is a giant task for the automotive industry. “Greatest possible scalability of electric drives plus highest efficiency is the market demand. The EMR4 platform perfectly fits this bill”, said Gunter Mühlberg, head of Product Management Axle Drives at Vitesco Technologies. It is already the fourth generation of the highly integrated “Electronics Motor Reducer” by Vitesco Technologies. Although, EMR3 already set ambitious benchmarks in weight, compactness, and power density, EMR4 surpasses the current third generation. It delivers up to 5 percent increased efficiency of the whole axle drive (compared with the predecessor generation), significantly greater power scaling between 80 kW and 230 kW, and substantial cost reductions. “This is the result of consistent system optimization on detail level within numerous effect chains in the axle drive”, Mühlberg adds.

“China is one of the most dynamic countries for innovations and electrification. That is why we chose to reveal the EMR4 platform here, during the renowned Transmission Symposium China”, said Changsong Yu, head of the Electrification Technology business unit Asia. “The EMR4 will be manufactured in China among other places, based on a local network of supplying partners.” Design for manufacturing will make it possible to produce every variation of the EMR4 platform on one production line. The production at Tianjin, China, will deliver the new drive to both local and international car makers.

