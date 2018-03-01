World premiere: Mercedes-Benz Vans presents the X-class with six-cylinder engine and permanent all-wheel drive

At the Geneva Motor Show in early March, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class with a powerful six-cylinder engine and 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive will celebrate its world premiere. The X 350 d 4MATIC (provisional figures: fuel consumption combined: 31.3 mpg, combined CO 2 emissions: 237 g/km) delivers 258 hp (190 kW) and a maximum torque of 550 newton metres. The top model sprints from zero to 62 mph in 7.9 seconds. The permanent all-wheel drive of the X 350 d 4MATIC ensures a high level of driving stability and dynamism under a wide range of conditions – including wet and wintry roads. As standard the X 350 d 4MATIC is equipped with the 7-speed automatic transmission 7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and the ECO start/stop function. The DYNAMIC SELECT transmission mode switch for individual driving pleasure is also included as standard. This top-of-the-line model will be available in Europe from mid-2018.

The performance of the X-Class is not only thrilling off-road, but also on the road. The wide track, the long wheelbase and the sophisticated design of the comfort suspension with a double wishbone front axle, the multi-link rear axle with a rigid section and coil springs at both axles ensure plenty of on-road driving pleasure and driving dynamics – with no compromises when off-road

Superior performance and fast gearshifts

The 258 hp (190 kW) 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel engine with common-rail direct injection impresses with its muscular power delivery. The maximum torque of 550 newton metres is available over a wide engine speed range of 1400 to 3200 rpm. This means that high torque is already available from low engine speeds. Whether for a sporty driving style, comfortable long-distance touring or off-road driving in difficult conditions – the V6 always guarantees serene and efficient progress. Its special features include lightweight design, the single-stage turbocharger with variable turbine geometry for particularly agile engine response and the innovative NANOSLIDE® cylinder liner coating also used in Formula 1.

The 7G-TRONIC PLUS automatic transmission included as standard operates with no interruption in tractive power during gearchanges. This leads to better handling characteristics on uphill gradients, when driving off-road and when towing a trailer. Other advantages of 7G-TRONIC PLUS are fast gearshifts and low rpm. This has a positive effect especially with regard to efficiency and noise levels. Steering wheel shift paddles also allow the driver to engage gears manually.

DYNAMIC SELECT for an individual choice of driving characteristics

The X 350 d 4MATIC features a driving mode switch as standard that is rarely encountered in the pickup segment. The DYNAMIC SELECT system has five driving modes for very individual driving pleasure – from relaxed and comfortable to sporty and dynamic. These modify the engine characteristics, the automatic transmission’s shift points and the ECO start/stop function:

Comfort (C): This mode is activated automatically when the engine starts. It provides comfort-emphasising, harmonious accelerator characteristics as well as early shift points.

This mode is activated automatically when the engine starts. It provides comfort-emphasising, harmonious accelerator characteristics as well as early shift points. ECO (E): 7G-TRONIC PLUS changes the gears at particularly low engine speeds.

7G-TRONIC PLUS changes the gears at particularly low engine speeds. Sport (S): The engine responds more immediately to throttle input. The automatic transmission makes use of the entire engine speed range to change gears, and shifts at higher engine speeds.

The engine responds more immediately to throttle input. The automatic transmission makes use of the entire engine speed range to change gears, and shifts at higher engine speeds. Manual (M): The automatic transmission can be manually operated using the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. This appreciably shortens the shift times compared with the Comfort and ECO modes.

The automatic transmission can be manually operated using the gearshift paddles on the steering wheel. This appreciably shortens the shift times compared with the Comfort and ECO modes. Offroad (O): This mode is suitable for driving on challenging terrain. It offers higher switch points and a flatter, and therefore more precisely adjustable, accelerator characteristic curve.

The ECO start/stop function is active in all driving modes except Offroad (O) mode.

The DYNAMIC SELECT switch is located in the central control panel on the centre console. The selected program is shown as a status and, when the program is changed, appears for a short time as a pop-up display on the instrument cluster’s multifunction display.

4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive for a wide variety of surfaces

The 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive with low-range reduction gear and an optional rear axle locking differential ensures excellent performance and traction on a wide range of driving surfaces. The all-wheel drive system features a two-stage transfer case which is flange-mounted to the 7G-TRONIC PLUS main transmission. It is fitted with a central differential of planetary design which distributes the drive force between the front and rear axle with a fixed torque distribution of 40:60 percent. This rear-based configuration ensures improved vehicle dynamics and higher lateral acceleration on the road, and better traction during acceleration. Optimum traction on any off-road terrain is guaranteed by a continuously adjustable longitudinal differential in the transfer case, in the form of an electromechanical multiplate clutch. This ensures that the traction potential of all four wheels is fully realised on demanding terrain.

There are three different all-wheel drive modes: 4MAT for increased vehicle dynamics and 4H for improved traction off-road. 4L mode (low range) is also selectable, with a reduction gearing of 1:2.9. In addition, a 100 percent differential lock is available for the rear axle if desired. The combination of a controlled longitudinal differential lock (0–100%), rear-axle locking differential and reduction gear delivers good performance both on and off-road.

The all-wheel drive system and the suspension with its long spring travel and ground clearance of up to 222 millimetres together ensure outstanding off-road capabilities. The X-Class effortlessly climbs gradients of up to 45 degrees, fords water courses with a depth of up to 60 centimetres and maintains its poise on inclines of almost 50 degrees.

Impressive off-road characteristics Fording depth up to 600 mm Ground clearance Front axle 202 mm Rear axle 222 mm for suspension with raised ground clearance Angle of approach/departure front/rear up to 29°/24° up to 30°/25° for suspension with raised ground clearance Maximum tilt up to 49.8° up to 49° for suspension with raised ground clearance Ramp breakover angle up to 20.4° up to 22° for suspension with raised ground clearance Maximum gradeability up to 100%



Two equipment lines for the X 350 d 4MATIC

The X 350 d 4MATIC sets new standards for comfort and perceived value in the mid-size pickup segment. The X 350 d 4MATIC is equipped with.

Standard features in the high-end equipment line POWER include a simulated, chrome-plated underride guard in the front bumper, a chrome-plated rear bumper, 18-inch 6-spoke light-alloy wheels, LED High Performance headlamps, dashboard with large trim element in a matt black pixel look and with upper section in ARTICO man-made leather, seats in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre (optionally black or nut brown leather), electrically adjustable seats, the infotainment system Audio 20 CD with a multifunctional touchpad, Keyless-Go and THERMOTRONIC two-zone air conditioning as standard.

The data at a glance

Mercedes-Benz X 350 d 4MATIC Engine 3.0 litre V6 turbocharged engine Displacement (cc) 2987 Output (kW [hp]) 190 [258] at 3400 rpm Max. torque (Nm) 550 at 1400–3200 rpm Powertrain 4MATIC permanent all-wheel drive with rear-biased 40:60 torque distribution Transmission 7G-TRONIC PLUS with steering wheel shift paddles and ECO start/stop function Provisional figures: fuel consumption (l/100 km) urban/extra-urban/combined 27.6/34/31.3 Provisional figures: Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km) 237 Acceleration 0–62 mph (s) 7.9 Top speed (mph) 127



Mercedes me connect – the intelligently networked pickup

Thanks to a communication module with a permanently installed SIM card, X-Class drivers in more than 20 European markets benefit from the comprehensive range of Mercedes me connect services and are able to access the vehicle by smartphone. The services include Live Traffic Information, the Mercedes-Benz emergency call system, the basic service Maintenance Management and the special service Vehicle Monitoring, with which major functions of the pickup can be set using a smartphone, tablet or PC – at any time and from anywhere if there is an internet connection. This includes Vehicle Location, Vehicle Monitoring and Geofencing. The services can be conveniently configured and managed via the Mercedes me portal or the Mercedes me app. If the Mercedes me App is used, complete door-to-door navigation is also possible.

The descriptions and information contained in this press information apply to the international Mercedes-Benz model range. Country-specific variations are possible. All the vehicle data provided are provisional figures for the left-hand drive Euro 6 Mercedes-Benz X 350 d 4MATIC for the European market. UK pricing is to be confirmed.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.