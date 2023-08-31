World premiere for Renault at the IAA Mobility 2023 Motor Show

Renault will reveal the All-new Scenic E-Tech electric in a world premiere

Renault confirms its attendance at the IAA Mobility 2023 from September 4 to 10.

The brand will have a booth (B40) in hall A2 at the IAA Summit in Munich, which will host the press day on September 4 and trade days until September 8. Renault will unveil in a world premiere the All-new Scenic E-Tech electric, being the first production car to embody the brand’s new sustainable development strategy: on environment, safety and inclusion.

Renault will hold a press conference on September 4 at 9:50 am. It will be livestreamed. The following day, the Renault booth will welcome the All-new Grand Kangoo.

A second Renault booth called electro pop rnlt will be freely accessible to the general public on Odeonsplatz within the IAA Open Space. This is an opportunity for Renault to present the brand’s latest innovations: All-new Scenic E-Tech electric, New Rafale, New Espace and Austral.

Renault brand program at IAA 2023:

Press day

IAA Summit

September 4th

Renault stand in Hall 2

New Scénic E-Tech electric unveiling and press conference at 9:50 a.m.

Trade days

IAA Summit

September 5 to 8

Renault stand in Hall 2

September 5: All-new Grand Kangoo reveal

Public days

IAA Open Space (free access)

R Live SongPop for Renault interactive music quiz to test in all vehicles

R Live silent DJ set every day at 2 pm / 4 pm / 6 pm

From September 5 to 10

electro pop rnlt on Odeonsplatz

SOURCE: Renault