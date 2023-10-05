World premiere: BMW Group inspires gamers with first Car Creator in Fortnite

BMW Group creates its own island in Fortnite with "Hypnopolis"

The BMW Group is not only consistently driving forward the transformation and digitalization of the automotive industry, but is also setting standards in gaming and digital experiences with fascinating innovations. This is also the case with the world’s first Car Creator in Fortnite. The popular online video game is developed by Epic Games and offers a wide range of tools for creating games and gaming experiences. The BMW Group has created a virtual city of the future with the island “Hypnopolis”, which can be explored by Fortnite’s players. In a storyline centered around the new BMW iX2, it holds various challenges in store for gamers.

As a visionary city that combines futuristic technology and nature, “Hypnopolis” embodies the innovative and sustainable vision of the BMW Group. The most important architectural landmarks of the BMW Group are harmoniously integrated into the elaborately designed virtual world between skyscrapers, floating bridges and green spaces with the company headquarters known as the “Four Cylinder”, BMW Welt and the BMW Museum. The subtle branding is echoed in numerous Easter Eggs and other entertaining game elements.

“We design creative interactions and individual experiences that reflect BMW’s innovative power in the digital world. In doing so, we use the Web 3.0 potential to intensify the digital brand experience and create an active community,” says Stefan Ponikva, Vice President BMW Brand Communication and Brand Experience. “Our island in the online video game Fortnite opens up new dialogue opportunities with Next Gen target groups and brings the brand to life in the hands of the players. “We are especially pleased that BMW is the first brand to give players the opportunity to customize a digital vehicle in Fortnite.”

Gamified BMW iX2 Car Creator as a world premiere in the Fortnite cosmos.

The highlight of the visit to “Hypnopolis” is the Car Creator, which is located below the double cone in BMW Welt and is unlocked by completing various challenges. The gamified ability to create a vehicle is a world premiere in Fortnite, making BMW the first brand ever to do so. The unique in-game experience allows players to design the new BMW iX2 according to their individual preferences.

At the launch of “Hypnopolis” on October 4, 2023, the new BMW iX2 will still show up in prototype disguise in the Car Creator, and players can initially choose from a limited palette of gamified paint schemes, rims or trunk contents. After the communication launch on October 11, 2023, the series paint finishes, series rims and interior options for the new BMW iX2 will then also be available in the Car Creator.

The Island Code to enter „Hypnopolis“ is: 3541-0917-2429.

BMW Group is taking a holistic approach to virtual experiences.

The pioneering role that the BMW Group plays in the automotive industry with regard to the implementation of virtual experiences is not limited to the gaming sector alone. The company is already increasingly deploying virtual world and experience solutions in the areas of production, development, sales and aftersales.

With the understanding that virtual experiences offer potential to provide customers with unique experiences around their vehicle, the BMW Group is also driving the topic forward together with innovative tech start-ups. As part of its global supplier scouting program, the premium Bavarian automaker initiated the BMW Group Supplierthon 2023, with more than 100 participants from around the world submitting their innovative ideas in the categories of “Vehicle Readiness,” “In-Car Experience” and “Virtual Ecosystems.” The BMW Group plans to integrate the respective winners from the three categories into its partner and supplier network to promote the implementation of these promising concepts.

First place in the “Vehicle Readiness” category was secured by Chinese start-up DeepMirror Inc. with a spatial computing approach that makes it possible to spatially localize vehicles by combining multiple vehicle sensors. With “BMW Efficiency Racing,” MaibornWolff GmbH delivers the best “in-car experience” that transforms an efficient driving style into an entertaining race against other BMW drivers. The approach for the most convincing “Virtual Ecosystem” comes from Serviceplan DCNTRL. Web3 Studio’s “BMW Key” represents a holistic approach that links physical products along the entire customer journey with the virtual brand experience.

The holistic approach that the BMW Group takes with regard to virtual worlds is essentially based on three pillars. As part of the “Corporate Metaverse”, for example, the BMW Group uses virtual work platforms to collaboratively develop new solutions and products. This extends across all areas such as development, production and human resources and includes, among other things, the AI-supported development platform ItOverse and the Factoryverse as the digital twin of the BMW Group plants.

In addition, the BMW Group is leveraging the potential of a “Commercial Metaverse” to intensify the digital brand experience and create a vibrant community in which the virtual platform becomes an experience space for customers. The “In-Car Metaverse” approach relies on innovative technologies to transform vehicles into interfaces to Web 3.0. New approaches to innovation management are part of this, as is seamless integration of 3rd party entertainment and communication solutions in the vehicle.

*This experience is an independently created Fortnite experience and is not sponsored, promoted or organized by Epic Games, Inc.

SOURCE: BMW Group