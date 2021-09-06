World premiere: all-new Renault Mégane E-TECH 100% electric

New “sensual tech” design language

The all-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is a new comer in the EV world. As such, it is part of an ecosystem where the vehicle represents a hardware platform housing state-of-the-art software and optimized connectivity to deliver new experiences. Thanks to the new CMF-EV platform, Mégane E-TECH Electric offers great roominess on the inside and dynamism on the road with its direct yet precise steering.

Much like a smartphone, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric merges seamlessly into the digital ecosystem of its user. It is a high-tech vehicle always ready to serve, thanks to its new OpenR display and its new OpenR Link multimedia system, developed with Google and based on Android Automotive OS, comes with Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play built-in for a helpful, personalized and seamless driving experience.

The Mégane of the future is already here!

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric embodies the electric revolution that Renault started a decade ago. By democratizing the electric technology, New Mégane succeeds in making the electric vehicle affordable, with no compromise on efficiency and driving pleasure. What this vehicle conveys is emotion, we have created it as the GTI of electric vehicles. said Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault Group.

A new beginning

Renault sets a new beginning with the strategic choice to manufacture the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric in France, at the Douai factory, located in the heart of ElectriCity, Europe’s leading EV hub. Renault ElectriCity will soon be Europe’s largest and most competitive centre for electric vehicle production. Located in the north of France, it is ideally located at the heart of market demand.

Mégane, it just makes sense

At Renault, Mégane is synonymous with the compact hatch, a model that has been part of the line-up for 26 years over four different generations. The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric pays homage to that heritage, through its design and versatility. It keeps the genetic make-up and optimism that is a hallmark of each new generation of Mégane making it an icon of its segment: pleasure to drive, comfort, peace of mind, interior space and boot volume. This new generation sees new attractive features, such as the exciting design, the unprecedented size-to-space ratio, and all the usual benefits of an electric car.

With the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric, Renault shows that it is continuing on with a long-standing history and building on previous successes under the Mégane name. Though the name is now brought into the modern era and projected into the future. Because it just makes sense to do so. And so, the name will live on.

The new ‘sensual-tech’ language

Just like the brand, the Renault design is changing and becoming more ‘tech’. While keeping all the sensual features that are behind the car’s recent success, it also incorporates some more technological elements (rear micro-optical LED lights, OpenR screen) as well as others that draw heavily on the world of high-tech and hi-fi design (vents grilles, laser engraving on lower door protection grates decorations).

Record-breaking powerful proportions

With the extended wheelbase (2.70 m for a total length of 4.21 m) and reduced overhang offered by the new CMF-EV modular platform, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric displays unprecedented proportions that have given designers the opportunity to design a powerful hatch with a mastered footprint. The battery is thinner than ever (only 110 mm!) meaning designers could refine the external proportions while also boosting the car’s interior roominess vs. footprint ratio and lowering the centre of gravity for a more fun and exciting driving experience.

Lastly, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric combines a compact design with a contained height (1.50 m), and yet the considerable space inside is still clearly felt from outside the vehicle.

Aerodynamics and efficiency

Design elements and specific features give a sense of robustness : large 20-inch wheels, protective strips on the lower side and wheel arches, high beltline. The dropping line of the roof, wide tracks, and flush door handles (as standard) feel more like a coupé. The contained height, the spaciousness, and boot volume are reminiscent of traditional hatchback models.

Improving the aerodynamic performance thanks to an efficient styling was a main aspect of the design process behind the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric. The contained height, the narrow-rimmed tyres, sculpted shoulders with air-vents at the front and a character lines being part of the bumper sides, all give a streamlined feel to the vehicle, but also help improve its overall fuel efficiency.

Eye-catching and elegant colours

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric will be available in six elegant and eye-catching body colours: Rafale Grey, Schist Grey, Midnight Blue, Flame Red, Diamond Black, and Glacier White. For a more personal touch, it can also come in a two-tone finish by having the roof, pillars, and – depending on the chosen trim – the side mirror guards in Schist Grey, Diamond Black, or Glacier White, enabling 30 possible combinations.

On the upper trim, other distinctive features include the Warm Titanium color featured on the bumpers front blade and at the rear as well as the side air-vents. This gives the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric a strong sense of character and sportiness.

The vehicle sits proudly atop its 20-inch wheels (18-inch for the entry-level model) and comes with a choice between two 20-inch rims and two 18-inch option. All rims feature the new Renault logo in the centre.

Electrical Signature

Full-LED lighting in the front and back of the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric has been finely laser cut to express its modernity. The car features a brand-new lighting signature with ‘electrifying’ patterns that cross over to the central logo for heightened excitement. In the front, day lamps appear to extend beyond the projectors and continue their path up to the side air vents on the shield. In the rear, numerous laser-cut micro-optic fibres laid in criss-crossing lines create an intriguing 3D-like shimmer effect: overlapping lines appear to vibrate as if they were alive. In addition to the very elegant indicators, the brake lights are displayed in two clear lines, much like a ‘pause’ sign.

Projectors are made using six reflective panels and are adaptive so it’s no longer necessary to switch between high and low-beam – it’s all automatic. The beam of light is much wider on urban roads to see more of what is happening around the vehicle and much longer for the open road and on motorways in order to see further without blinding vehicles in-front or coming in the opposite direction. The lights also adapt to changes in weather (rain, fog) via a switch located on the dashboard and serve as fog lights. Dynamic indicator lights round out the full range of ultra-modern and very stylish lighting features.

Automatic door handles

Each version of The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric incorporates flush door handles. When the driver or front passenger approaches to open a door, or when the vehicle is unlocked, the handles hidden in the body are automatically and electronically pushed out. They pop back into place after two minutes of remaining stationary, when the car begins to move forward, or when the doors are locked.

The ‘Welcome on board!’ sequence

The welcome sequence featured on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric comes to an end when the driver sits down in the driver’s seat. The OpenR screen with dashboard displays and multimedia screen turns on displaying the logo and brand name. Ambient lighting illuminates the cockpit while the speakers play a brand-new Renault audio cue rounding out the welcome sequence.

OpenR, the largest screen around

It is the crowning jewel of the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric interior compartment, a piece that embodies the full range of on-board technology built into Renault’s new generation of electric vehicles. First seen on the TreZor (2016), SYMBIOZ (2017), and MORPHOZ (2019) concept cars, the brand-new OpenR single-screen combines – in an upside-down ‘L’ – the digital instrument panel and central console multimedia screen. This is the first time such technology will be standard issue for such cars and has been made possible thanks to many long years of work from the Renault Design, Product and Engineering teams. It also houses the central air vents, in keeping with the flush finish of the car’s interior.

The OpenR screen is made using reinforced glass for a more robust finish that is pleasing to touch and to look at. Screen brightness and light reflectiveness have both been optimised to ensure good visibility even in full sunlight; enhanced by the anti-reflection coat. The traditional dashboard sun guard has therefore been removed as no longer necessary, saving space and making the final look more streamline and modern.

The OpenR screen has a display area like no other: 321 cm² for the 12.3-inch dashboard screen (1920 x 720 pixels, landscape) and 453 cm² for the 12-inch multimedia screen (1250 x 1562 pixels, portrait). The on-board digital interfacing therefore measures a total of 774 cm², unlike any other vehicle in the category, more in line with the much larger top-end sedans! The entry level model features a 9-inch multimedia screen (1250 x 834 pixels, landscape).

The OpenR screen incorporates state-of-the-art technology for a smooth and immersive experience. In particular the latest-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with multiple display capabilities, advanced connectivity with USB-C ports, and essential technology for on-board safety and ADAS (e.g., 3D Around View Monitor). As for on-board software, the new OpenR Link system with Google built-in, for an intuitive and optimized connected experience.

Highly intuitive

The OpenR Link system is powered by Android Automotive OS which is based on Android OS, the same operating system used to run more than 75% of smartphones around the world*. Developed by Google, the software is open source, scalable, and always up to date.

Simple and intuitive, OpenR Link integrates all the functions that can be found in a smartphone or tablet, making the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric an intuitive experience as it is fully integrated into the digital ecosystem of its user. It can also be used like a tablet, with either a single finger (short tap, long tap, scroll), multiple fingers (pinch, zoom, etc.), or by using the voice recognition software. It receives and displays notifications and allows you to easily navigate between its different spaces (Home/Navigation, Music, Phone, Applications, Vehicle) all thanks to the menu bar at the top of the screen.

Finally, just like when using a smartphone or tablet, OpenR Link updates automatically, via FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) technology

The same premium sound quality for everyone on board

In addition to the two Arkamys sound systems that come as standard on the entry- and mid-level trims, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric features a brand-new Harman Kardon top-of-the-line sound system on the premium trim (optional extra on mid-level).

The design behind this latest system was a central part the work that went into the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric because the goal was to give all occupant the same, exceptional musical experience. With a total power of 410 W, it has no less than 9 audio channels: two tweeters on the sides of the dashboard, two woofers in the front door pannels, two tweeters and two woofers in the rear door pannels, and a subwoofer located in the boot.

Maximised roominess

The initial effect upon climbing aboard is striking: what a space! Interior dimensions on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric are similar to those of the internal combustion powered Mégane (length and distance between passengers) if not bigger (21cm of rear-passenger knee-room). Above all, the CMF-EV platform serves to enhance the car’s overall spaciousness and practicality: extended wheelbase, smaller engine compartment incorporating air-conditioning components, pared back dashboard, and so on. Thus, passengers can enjoy extra roominess in the center console and under the dashboard area. Moreover, interior space and comfort have been increased thanks to the absence of a drive-shaft tunnel (flat floor), gear stick and control panel usually integrated on the centre console.

Recycled and homely materials

Inspiration from the world of home furniture is very present inside the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric with various unusual or recycled materials giving the interior a welcoming and very homely feel. The designers sought to go beyond more traditional materials such as plastic, and the more classic colours like black.

Hence, the dashboard on entry mid-range versions has been topped with a textile finish, while the premium trim comes with organic leather. The upper contour of the dashboard and upper strip of the inner door panels feature Alcantara upholstery for mid-range cars and a decorative ‘Nuo’ wood finish on the premium trim. Nuo is an innovative new material made of real wood. Thin lime timber veneer is bonded to a cotton textile backing using an environmentally friendly adhesive then lasered. It will be used on a production model for the first time. Paired with TEP for the upper dashboard, Warm Titanium stitching throughout the passenger cockpit, and genuine leather seats (see below), it helps give the premium trim on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric feel refined and elegant.

Every trim features a decorative strip that stretch across the dash and into the door panels creating a greater sense of visual width. It reflects the lights and also incorporates a strip of lights on the upper trim (an optional extra for mid-range trims).

Upholstery on the first trim level is made entirely out of 100% recycled materials. The mid-level trim with combined TEP/fabric upholstery is also 100% recycled. Lastly, the front and rear backrests and seat panels on the premium trim are entirely leather. They come in two colour schemes: titanium black with decorative gimp in Warm Titanium or light sandy grey with a moka gimp. Across all trim packages, storage compartments in the door panels are lined with carpet for added visual comfort and sound proofing.

The mood lighting on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is full LED and based on the human body’s natural 24-hour circadian cycles to optimise the well-being of those on-board. Lighting inside the cockpit is achieved via light strips along the dashboard, door panels, and smartphone dock, it differs between day and night, and changes colours every 30 minutes.

The unique lighting experience has been named LIVING LIGHTS because as the colours slowly transition and the naturally dynamic effects follow the automatic change of colour, it gives off the impression that the lights have come alive. By day, cool lights enhance the interior design and give the cockpit a high-tech feel. By night, the captivating warmer tones place the driver and passengers alike in a calming aura of warmth that give the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric a whole new personality.

Of course, the lighting mood can be easily changed and altered via the MULTI-SENSE setting interface, which is now easily accessible via the button located on the steering wheel. In particular, the brightness and colour can be changed to suit everyone’s mood and preferred style. Via the OpenR screen, a manual toggle can be used to scroll between 48 different colours for the door panels and instrument panel lights. Colours also change according to the chosen drive mode.

Optimised steering and agility

In designing the CMF-EV platform, particular attention was paid to ensuring that vehicles built around the platform could combine the pull of an electric motor and a lively chassis without impacting on comfort. Brand new power steering has been added so the steering ratio is now only 12(lowest market value), for an agile and direct feedback. The combined effect of these features is that the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric has a clean and fast response to movements applied to the steering column, making manoeuvring a breeze.

In addition to these features, there is also the Parallel Link multi-arm coupling on the rear axle. Together with the new steering column, it ensures solid traction for a safer drive, while still guaranteeing the best in precision steering.

Lastly, the thinner battery (110 mm) means that the centre of gravity is lower (-90mm compared to the Mégane ICE) and the car is more agile. Weight is evenly distributed thanks to the battery being housed under the whole floor plate.

Patented sound cocoon

The innovative ‘Cocoon Effect Technology’, developed and patented by Renault engineers, brings a level of audio comfort while driving that is unparalleled, even for a ‘naturally’ silent electric car. A layer of sound-absorbing foam has been pressed in between the car’s floor and across the whole battery. Improvements are best felt above 30km/h as it creates a sort of sound cocoon most often found on upper segment models so passengers can better enjoy the silence, their music, or conversational moments with other passengers even on motorways.

Moreover, the ‘Cocoon Effect Technology’ is very lightweight; it weighs 3 kilos less than regular sound proofing. It is enhanced by additional door lining, the sort of ‘privilege’ reserved for more premium models.

Sensations made to order

New generation MULTI-SENSE settings, first seen on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric, and the OpenR Link multimedia interface mean drivers can adapt the sensations of being on the road and in the car to their personality or mood. They can be accessed via the OpenR touch screen, or a brand-new button located on the steering wheel.

The various settings cover items such as driving sensations (power steering, engine calibration, accelerator responsiveness) and on-board mood (lighting moods, driver seat comfort, heating, instrument display visualisation and colour). Three pre-programmed modes (Eco, Comfort, and Sport) combine the best of these settings with the aim of improving efficiency, adapting to a very frequent situations procuring strong emotions. A fourth mode (My Sense) offers a large choice of settings on demand. The driver can switch between any of the modes at any time – even by voice command

New generation motor

The engine on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is brand new. Developed within the Alliance, it is utilised by the various partners with little to no modifications. Made at two different sites: in Japan for Nissan; and in the Cléon factory in France for Renault.

Known more specifically as the electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM), it has been consistently used by Renault Group and the Alliance for the past ten years and will continue to serve the brand in the future. It boasts better power output compared to permanent magnet motors and doesn’t require rare earth metals, thereby reducing the environmental impact and cost of large-scale production.

Thanks to its optimised design, the engine is compact and only weighs 145 kg (clutch included), that is 10% less than the engine currently used on ZOE, despite a marked increase in both power and torque. Each All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric will be fitted with one of following:

96 kW (130 hp) and 250 Nm

160 kW (218 hp) and 300 Nm

It offers all the joys of driving an electric car, in particular the instant acceleration, that is as dynamic as it is smooth (no jolting). It takes the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.4 seconds.

Regenerative braking on demand

Every time the car brakes, the battery recuperates a bit of energy, but for a truly optimal approach to energy management – no matter how the car is used – the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric has been equipped with an optimised regenerative braking system.

Active when the gear stick is in the D position, regenerative braking helps recover energy as the car slows down (lifting the foot of the accelerator) to then turn it into electrical energy that can then be stored. It helps improve battery efficiency and range while using the brakes less.

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric further optimises regenerative braking by including four interchangeable brake levels that can be selected via the tab switches located behind the steering wheel: Level 0 (no regenerative braking) up to Level 3 (maximum regeneration and optimised engine braking for a fully intuitive city driving).

Ultra-thin battery

Much like its new power train, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric also has a brand new 395kg battery designed to fit perfectly on the CMF-EV platform. At 110mm (for 1 960mm length and 1 450mm width) – 40% smaller than the ZOE battery – it is the thinnest on the market. It contributes to lower the total height of the vehicle at 1,50m for better aerodynamism and efficiency.

In order to attain such a compact size, engineers had to turn to a new chemical make-up for its batteries with the lithium-ion NMC (Nickel, Manganese, Cobalt) batteries by LG, that have more nickel and less cobalt for greater energy density. Reaching 600 Wh/L, it is 20% more than the ZOE. They also benefit from a new liquid coolant system located in the battery’s lower housing unit – a Renault first – that makes the battery more compact and efficient thanks to the die cast aluminium tubes. Measuring only 18mm high, it makes fitting the battery pack on the platform much easier, leaving more room for overall design and space.

Finely balanced performance

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric comes with a choice of two battery capacities:

40 kWh for a range of 300 km (WLTP cycle)

60 kWh for a range up to 470 km (WLTP cycle, depending on each version)

The 40-kWh battery is made of 8 modules of 24 cells each, distributed over a single layer. The 60-kWh battery consists of 12 modules of 24 cells each, spread over two layers. In both cases, the battery’s dimensions remain unchanged, including the record height of 110 mm. They come with an 8-year guarantee. In this interval, they will be replaced free of charge if they deteriorate to less than 70% of their nominal capacity.

The goal of the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is to offer customers balanced and optimized performance, at a reasonable cost. The different versions of the range () cover most of the customers’ needs for daily use as well as one-off trips (weekend and holiday trips).

With these technologies, a journey between Paris and Lyon, Paris and La Rochelle, Hanover and Copenhagen or Munich and Venice only requires a single short charging stop of 30 min, with an optimized consumption of only 12,8 kWh/100 km (WLTP).

Charging versatility

In addition to the two different engine powers and batteries capacities offered, the versatility of the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is further enhanced by the multiple charging solutions, including the 130kw one available on motorways to complement the 22 kw which is widely available in town. All are optimized for maximum efficiency.

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is compatible with all AC charging infrastructure: from domestic socket (10A/2.3kW single-phase) to public charging stations (32A/22kW triple-phase) recoving on the latter up to 160km within an hour.

Depending on the version, it can also be compatible with DC charging infrastruture up to 130 kW (combo sockets CCS) charging infrastructures, such as fast charging stations on motorways. With DC 130kW, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric recovers up to 300km WLTP in just 30 min.

The 26 ADAS on the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric are divided into three categories: driving, parking, and safety. They bring the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric to the top of its class in terms of driver comfort and safety for passengers and other road users.

Active Driver Assist

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric sees Renault’s well-known Highway and Traffic Jam Companion taken up a level. Now a contextual ADAS, it can monitor more than just what is happening in the fast lanes and helps the driver deal with any obstacles it may encounter. Classed as level 2 vehicle autonomy, it is now known as the Active Driver Assist.

Active Driver Assist combines contextual adaptive cruise control with “Stop & Go” and Lane Keeping Assist. While adaptive cruise control remains much the same, by default it is set to Auto mode, to automatically adapt to the speed detected by the camera and navigation system. Active Driver Assist uses also geolocation data and specific maps that include commonly encountered features on inter-urban roads such as roundabouts, speed limit changes, sharp turns. In addition to such events being displayed on the instrument panel, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric can automatically slow when nearing a roundabout and then accelerate back up to the maximum speed once having left the roundabout. The vehicle also automatically adapts to current speed limits, for example when a change in regulations forces limits to go from 130 km/h to 110 km/h.

As for the Lane Keeping Assist, it can now function properly without one of the markings on the side of the road (e.g., on paved country roads).

When the Active Driver Assist has been activated and the car comes to a halt in traffic, the car will take off again on its own over a longer period of time of about 30 seconds (as opposed to 3 seconds previously). Any longer and the driver will have to act (e.g., press down on the accelerator) in order for the car to start up again.

Active Driver Assist is part of Renault’s ‘Safety Coach’ package, which brings together all the features that ensure greater safety for those using Renault vehicles.

Avoiding collisions and driving off the road

As a way of reducing the likelihood of a collision, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric has been equipped with three well-known ADAS: Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Sport Warning (BSW), and the Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). The latter is even more advanced than ever with its latest iteration: Emergency Lane Keeping Assist (ELKA).

It combines data from the front camera and side radar to automatically recentre the vehicle in the lane when about to cross a line, it detects a possible collision from the front, the side, or when the vehicle is about to drive off the road.

The Emergency Lane Keeping Assist operates between 65 km/h and 160 km/h (maximum possible speed of the vehicle) when crossing a line and there is a risk of a side collision or when about to drive off the road, and between 65 km/h and 110 km/h when there is a risk of a front-on collision.

Protecting others on the road

The All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric will feature two brand-new ADAS to the Renault range that are specifically aimed at protecting others on the road, especially cyclists and pedestrians.

Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB) is, as the name suggests, is the part of automatic emergency braking that activates when the driver is reversing. If the rear ultrasonic sensors detect a potential obstacle (pedestrian, cyclist, pole), the system gives the driver a visual and audible initial warning. If the driver does not react, the system automatically applies the brakes for two-seconds in an emergency to avoid the collision. The system is active when reversing between 3 km/h and 10 km/h.

Occupant Safe Exit (OSE) warns an occupant as they open the car door to get out of an on-coming vehicle, motorcycle, or cyclist, in order to avoid hitting or being hit. A visual and audible warning system that also helps avoid dooring accidents that often affect cyclists in the city.

Simply parking and manoeuvring

When it comes to parking, two new ADAS place the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric at the top of its category.

The Around View Monitor 3D is a system that uses four cameras to display a 3D model of the vehicle and visualize its close surroundings in 360 °. The driver can then view the exterior by turning around the vehicle via the touch screen with a panoramic view of the front and rear of the vehicle in order to help him to confidently park the car.

The Full Auto Park feature is an improvement on the Easy Park Assist semi-automatic parking system. This time, the system is nearly entirely autonomous as the driver is no longer required to even change gears between drive and reverse, or to use the accelerator or the brakes during an assisted manoeuvre. The driver role is limited to monitoring the environment and to press down on the accelerator to indicate to the system to either continue or stop the manoeuvre.

Lastly, there is greater comfort and peace of mind thanks to the Smart Rear View Mirror. The system runs on a camera located at the top of the rear window and displays a real-time view of the road behind on the vehicle’s interior rear-view mirror, giving an entirely unobstructed view, in addition to that seen in the wing-mirrors.

Safety without cutting corners

The aluminium pipes on the liquid cooling system also help make the battery safer because of their considerably stronger structural integrity. The battery is made more sturdy by the cross bars and crash-boxes that merge seamlessly with the CMF-EV platform.

As part of an effort to offer uncompromising safety, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric also includes the Fireman Access innovation that was born of a long standing partnership – more than 10 years – between Renault Group and French firefighters. It involves adding a special access for rescue teams to utilise when trying to quickly douse a battery fire on an electric vehicle, meaning they can quench the flames in just 5 minutes as opposed to 1-3 hours it used to take. In addition to this innovation, a switch located under the rear bench will enable the rescue teams to disconnect the battery from the high voltage circuit of the vehicle.

A QR code is also affixed to the windscreen of the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric. It is intended for rescue teams who, by scanning it when responding to an accident, can very quickly recognise that it is an electric vehicle. It also gives them access to the car’s structural information (e.g., the location of the battery and airbags, places for quick and risk-free cutting), which in turn means they can save up to 15 on the time it takes to extract a possible crash victim!

Fireman Access and the QR code are part of Renault’s ‘Safety Coach’ measures that ensure optimal safety for those using Renault vehicles. More generally, ensuring the safety of customers on the roads as well as employees in the workplace is one of the three major pillars (along with the ecological transition and inclusion) of Renault Group’s Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility (CSR) policy being implemented as part of the Renaulution strategy.

TECHNICAL DATAS & TRIM LEVELS

TRIM LEVELS

Equilibre

Techno

Iconic

EV40 130hp Standard charge AC7

EV40 130hp Boost charge AC22

EV60 220hp Super charge AC7 + DC130

EV60 220hp Optimum charge AC22 + DC130

BUSINESS VERSIONS

EV60 130hp Super charge AC7 + DC130

EV60 130hp Optimum charge AC22 + DC130

SIZES AND WEIGHT

Length 4,21 m

Width 1,77 m (Business) / 1,78 m (Private)

Height 1,50 m

Wheelbase 2,70 m

Front overhang AV 800 mm

Rear overhang AR 715 mm

Weight 1624 kilos

SPEED

0-100 km/ in 7,4 sec

Maximum speed 160 km/h

SOURCE: Renault Goup