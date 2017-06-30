World premiere: Active Brake Assist 4 – the first active emergency braking assistant for coaches to feature pedestrian recognition

Daimler Buses and its product brands Mercedes-Benz and Setra have a tradition of playing the pioneering role when it comes to safety and assistance systems. Now Daimler Buses is opening up another new chapter with the new Active Brake Assist 4 (ABA 4) with pedestrian recognition: the world’s first emergency braking assistance system in a bus to automatically brake for pedestrians. This marks another whole new level of performance for the system. Gustav Tuschen, Head of Development at Daimler Buses: “Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition marks a milestone in the development of assistance systems for coaches.”

ABA 4 warns the driver and triggers braking

Avoiding accidents and protecting more vulnerable road users are central facets of safety development at Daimler Buses. The new Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition very much reflects this, warning the driver visually and audibly of any potential collision with pedestrians and at the same time automatically triggering partial braking.

This gives the driver every opportunity to prevent a collision with a pedestrian: the driver can warn the pedestrian using the horn, initiate maximum full-stop braking or steer to avoid the collision.

Multi-mode radar systems cover a range of up to 250 m

In technical terms, Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition is based on new-generation radar technology which also features in the latest Mercedes-Benz cars and trucks. The electronically scanning multi-mode radar comprises long and short range radar systems.

The long range radar registers multi-track vehicles and stationary obstacles at a maximum distance of up to 250 m in a direct line in front of the coach single-track vehicles such as bicycles at up to 160 m and pedestrians at up to 80 m. The short range radar has a maximum range of 70 m and is even able to recognize pedestrians and vehicles to the sides ahead of the coach.

Active Brake Assist: more capable with each generation

The new Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition is the logical evolution of the existing, tried and tested Active Brake Assist 3, which already carries out maximum full-stop braking for vehicles ahead and for stationary obstacles. Mercedes-Benz above all caused a sensation with its previous emergency braking systems, from the first Brake Assist back in 2008 to Active Brake Assist 3, introduced in 2014.

Safety experts understand that Active Brake Assist can save lives. Which is why the legislators reacted to the developments at Daimler Buses: since November 2015, emergency braking systems have been mandatory for newly registered heavy duty coaches and trucks. Even the standard AEBS version from Daimler Buses can do more than the legislators require. The new Active Brake Assist 4 with pedestrian recognition sets new standards with even higher performance.

Market launch to begin in spring of 2018

ABA 4 will become available in the spring of 2018 for the recently presented Mercedes-Benz Tourismo, with Mercedes-Benz once again setting new benchmarks in safety. The Setra touring coaches, including the ComfortClass 500 and the TopClass 500, will also have ABA 4 on board. ABA 4 is available free of charge to customers selecting the popular autonomous intelligent cruise control option (ART), which provides the necessary radar technology for ABA 4.

