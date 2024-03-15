Winter testing the future electric performance platform AMG.EA in Sweden

Cold weather tests performed close to the Arctic Circle at temperatures as low as ‑25 degrees Celsius

The first dedicated electric vehicle architecture developed by Mercedes‑AMG is currently undergoing its initial winter testing in northern Sweden. The performance platform AMG.EA (AMG Electric Architecture) will be subjected to an intensive testing program, putting individual components as well as the system as a whole through their paces. AMG.EA is still at the beginning of a demanding and comprehensive test plan, which will span multiple proving grounds, continents and climate zones.

The future architecture is a technological trailblazer which will pioneer a number of new innovations. The AMG.EA drive concept is based on axial-flux motor technology, which offers an unparalleled mix of power density, size, and weight. The innovative power unit operates in conjunction with a new high-performance high-voltage battery.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz