What’s new for 2023: Jeep® Wrangler 4xe

The iconic Jeep® Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than 80 years of 4x4 engineering experience.

July 14, 2022 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The iconic Jeep® Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – delivers unmatched off-road capability and is produced with more than 80 years of 4×4 engineering experience.

The first electrified Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler 4xe features a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine integrated with two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack, delivering 21 miles of all-electric range, 49 MPGe, instant torque and nearly silent off-roading.

Wrangler 4xe offers a body-on-frame design, front and rear five-link suspension system, solid axles, electronic lockers, a seamless eight-speed automatic and E-Selec driving modes, including eSave mode that reserves battery power for later. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Wrangler 4xe’s appeal.

New for 2023:

Updated exterior colors: Earl (replaces Snazzberry) Reign (limited edition)

Wrangler decal featuring an American flag on each front fender

Highlights:

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain integrates two electric motors and a 400-volt battery pack with a fuel-efficient, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range. This configuration maximizes the efficiency of the hybrid propulsion components and mates them with Wrangler’s world-renowned and proven driveline

Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio is standard on Wrangler Sahara 4xe

Rock-Trac 4×4 system with full-time four-wheel drive and a “4LO” ratio of 4:1 standard on Rubicon 4xe

Wrangler 4xe models feature lightweight, high-strength aluminum doors, hinges, hood, fenders and windshield frame, as well as a magnesium swing gate, to help reduce weight and boost fuel economy

Wrangler Sahara 4xe offers a Selec-Trac two-speed transfer case with full-time four-wheel drive and a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio. This full-time two-speed transfer case is intuitive and allows the driver to set it and forget it, while constantly sending power to the front and rear wheels

The Wrangler Rubicon 4xe model features Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles, enhanced off-road rock rails and the Rock-Trac NV241 full-time transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio. Wrangler Rubicon 4xe also includes electric front and rear locking differentials, a disconnecting front sway bar and 33-inch BF Goodrich KM all-terrain tires, taking Wrangler 4xe to places others simply can’t go

Jeep Wrangler 4xe’s signature features include iconic round headlamps, seven-slot keystone grille, trapezoid wheel flares, removable doors, exposed hinges with the Torx tool-bit size stamped into it, a fold-down windshield and innovative removable tops that allow the Wrangler to retain the brand’s iconic appearance and function

New for the 2023 model year, Jeep Wrangler features a Wrangler Decal featuring an American Flag on each front fender. In addition to honoring the Jeep brand’s military heritage, this new decal also pays homage to the American workers who manufacture this iconic vehicle

Fourth-generation Uconnect system includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 8.4-inch touchscreen with pinch-and-zoom capability

Standard electronic stability control (ESC), electronic roll mitigation, trailer-sway control, Hill-start Assist and brake traction control are among more than 75 available safety and security features

Available on Wrangler 4xe models, Sky One-touch Power-Top allows occupants to open or close the Wrangler’s roof with a push of a button. The Sky One-touch Power-Top can be used at speeds up to 60 mph

The Sunrider for Hardtop, available on all Wrangler 4xe models, offers a front-row soft top that quickly and easily flips back for an enhanced open-air driving experience

Dual-Door Group, with base or premium uppers, includes both full and half doors. Full-steel production doors are installed on the Wrangler 4xe while matching body-color half doors are conveniently packaged within the vehicle. Engineered, tested and backed by the factory, the new half-door option enhances the Jeep Wrangler 4xe driving experience with production styling, security and occupant protection. With lower window ledges, new half doors provide improved visibility while maneuvering on and off road

Factory-backed, doors-off mirror kit for Wrangler 4xe is specifically engineered and tested to original-equipment standards, providing a production-equivalent field of view with minimal vibration. Each mirror in the kit attaches to a cowl-end cap bolt and the upper door hinge. In addition, an innovative, custom thumb wheel-nut-clamp is used as an attachment point to the door flange. Mounting brackets are finished with an anti-corrosion undercoat and durable black powder-coat finish. Mirrors include a built-in breakaway feature that prevents damage while in tight spaces on the road or trail

Wrangler 4xe models offer the TrailCam forward-facing off-road camera with the 8.4-inch touchscreen, accessible through the available Off-road Pages

Off-Road Plus, standard on Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, adjusts throttle, transmission shift points and traction control

Model Lineup

For 2023, the Wrangler 4xe lineup consists of two models:

Sahara 4xe (four-door only)

Rubicon 4xe (four-door only)

Available Exterior Colors:

Black

Bright White

Earl (NEW)

Firecracker Red

Granite Crystal

High Velocity

Hydro Blue

Reign (NEW, limited edition)

Sarge Green

Silver Zynith

Sting Gray

Available Interior Colors:

Black

Black/Dark Saddle

Heritage Tan

More Information

Please visit the Jeep Wrangler 4xe newsroom for the latest product information, photography and videography, plus access to specifications and feature availability documents.

SOURCE: Stellantis